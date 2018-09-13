2019 Nissan Rogue gets price adjustments and more features

Nissan just showed us pricing for its best-selling 2019 Rogue, and there isn't a whole lot that's changed. In general, prices crept up about $200 for most trim levels — the base Rogue S stays the same — but the Hybrid trims ticked it up a bit more (the lowest price jumps up almost $600 to $28,595 for the Hybrid SV FWD).
The biggest move Nissan made is allowing people to now check the box for ProPilot Assist on the mid-grade SV trim. Before, you could only get it as an option on the top tier SL. It's only available bundled as an $1,800 Premium package however, which also includes 18-inch wheels and an electronic parking brake. Last year's buyers had to option a Platinum package on the SL trim that only cost $790 to get what amounted to the same bundle, but with 19-inch wheels instead of 18s.
Regardless, it's now possible to get Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist system on a Rogue for $29,015 including destination. For those wondering about this system's full capability, it's about as comprehensive as they get. It'll brake the car to zero then speed back up (all the way to 90 mph if you want) when traffic starts to move again. Lane centering tech allows it to steer itself through bends largely without issue as well.
If you were to opt for the SL trim in 2019, ProPilot Assist and the 19-inch wheels are now standard. That's not without a $200 price increase, though. Nissan added availability for more driver assist functions, and a rear door alert like GM's system that warns you when somebody or something might be in the backseat when exiting the vehicle.
Look for the cheapest Rogue S to still come in at $25,795 and the most expensive Rogue Hybrid SL at $33,885 after destination charges. The 2019 Rogue is available at dealers nationwide now.
