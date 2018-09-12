Kia ProCeed GT shooting brake spied ahead of its reveal

Kia plans to introduce its ProCeed GT to the world tomorrow, but our spy shooters just caught a fully camouflaged version out testing on public roads. This five-door shooting brake most likely isn't coming to the crossover-crazed U.S., but it's still cool enough that we thought you'd like to see it.

We were thoroughly impressed with the ProCeed Concept shown in Frankfurt last year. If the production car is similar to that, we'll be extremely jealous of everybody in Europe who gets to buy the Stinger -looking vehicle. As far as specs go, Kia hasn't given any hints. Rumors point to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque as at least one of the available engines.

From what we can see on this prototype, the grille has retained its shape and style – even the little GT badge remains. Here's hoping the best bits from the concept make it into production without too many alterations. Kia is definitely getting it right with design as of late with the Stinger and soon-to-be-announced ProCeed GT. Sadly, all that those of us in the U.S. can do now is look from afar.



