The ultimate drill attachment

Transcript: Is this the fastest way to change a tire? The Nutrunner is a drill attachment that allows you to remove multiple fasteners at once. Driven by the single motor each fastener turns at the same RPM. The attachment stops when the first fastener is snug. The Nutrunner is made by Jemms a Michigan based company. Jemms makes other drill attachments designed ro make work more efficient. All designed for use in the automotive, aerospace, and agricultural industries. Share this with your gearhead friends.
