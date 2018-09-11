"See-Through" safety trucks

The Samsung safety truck has a built-in wireless front camera, which allows cars to see the road in front of semi trucks. It does this by displaying the image on monitors located on the back of the truck.



Transcript: The Samsung safety truck allows cars to see the road in front of semi trucks. The truck has a built-in wireless front camera which captures the road in front of large semis. It then displays the image on 4 outdoor monitors located on the back of the truck, making it safer for cars to pass the semi on a single lane road. The camera system works in both daylight and at night thanks to a night vision mode. Learn more at samsung.com.

