"See-Through" safety trucks

Transcript: The Samsung safety truck allows cars to see the road in front of semi trucks. The truck has a built-in wireless front camera which captures the road in front of large semis. It then displays the image on 4 outdoor monitors located on the back of the truck, making it safer for cars to pass the semi on a single lane road. The camera system works in both daylight and at night thanks to a night vision mode. Learn more at samsung.com.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.