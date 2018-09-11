Transcript: Motorize your wheelchair. Firefly by Rio Mobility is an electric motorized wheel that attaches to a wheelchair. The "handcycle" includes two separate thumb throttles that control forward and reverse. Firefly has a 350W electric motor and has a top speed of 12 mph. The removable 36 volt lithium ion battery can be fully charged in 4 hours and has a range of 15 miles. Firefly weighs 24 lbs with the battery attached and can pull up to 280 lbs. The Firefly electric wheel costs $2,395.
