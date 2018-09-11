Motorize your wheelchair

This wheelchair attachment has a range of 15 miles

Sep 11th 2018 at 6:33PM
Firefly is an electric wheelchair attachment that motorizes most wheelchairs. Initial installation takes about 30 minutes but then Firefly will attach and detach from your wheelchair in seconds. Learn more about the Firefly from Rio Mobility at riomobility.com

Transcript: Motorize your wheelchair. Firefly by Rio Mobility is an electric motorized wheel that attaches to a wheelchair. The "handcycle" includes two separate thumb throttles that control forward and reverse. Firefly has a 350W electric motor and has a top speed of 12 mph. The removable 36 volt lithium ion battery can be fully charged in 4 hours and has a range of 15 miles. Firefly weighs 24 lbs with the battery attached and can pull up to 280 lbs. The Firefly electric wheel costs $2,395.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Create alerts for any tag above
Share This Photo X