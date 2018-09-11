Jenson Button's McLaren P1 is for sale

Button says he's selling it because he doesn't get to drive it anymore since he moved to the U.S. In his Instagram "for sale listing" he says he got to drive it a month ago for the last time — to Silverstone for a WEC race, no less. A McLaren P1 doesn't need anything for it to be considered cool, but knowing it was owned and driven by Jenson Button makes it even cooler than when it rolled out of the factory in Woking.
So I've decided to put my Mclaren P1 up for sale so that someone else can enjoy her. It's a tough decision but living in America I don't really get the chance to drive this beauty, I did give her a final blast up to Silverstone for WEC last month though! 😬 #Repost @steve_hurn_cars with @get_repost ・・・ 🔥It's no secret that we're currently selling ex-F1 world champion Jenson Button's McLaren P1. What we didn't tell you was that this is a 1 of 1 example! 🔥 • The custom order Grauschwartz Grey paint, interior colour combo and road legal 'Track Mode 2' options are totally unique to this car. That's right, the only P1 around with this set of specs! • For more info, specs and price, please visit the link in our bio. • @jensonbutton_22 #SteveHurnCars#McLaren #McLarenSpecialOperations#MSO #McLarenP1 #P1 #DreamGarage#ForSale #JensonButton #F1 #FormulaOne#FormulaOneLegend #WorldChampion#WEC • • • • #Supercar #SupercarLifestyle #ClassicCars #LuxuryCar #ExoticCars #SupercarsDaily #HypercarsOfInstagram #CarsOfInstagram #Instacars #MoreThanMachines #CarsWithoutLimits
This one was special-ordered (weren't all P1's special-ordered?) with MSO's Track Mode 2 upgrade, which puts the car in track mode without dropping the ride height. It has plenty of other options that you can read about in the actual listing here if your interest is piqued enough. A $2.1 million setback is about double what the car listed for new, but if even a small bit of that magical 2009 Brawn World Championship season rubbed off on the car, it might be worth it.
Related Video: