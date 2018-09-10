Battle floods with this portable wall

Transcript: Floodwater blockers. NOAQ Boxwall is a lightweight barrier that diverts floodwaters. They work by directing floodwater away from the affected area while floodwater is still streaming. Each panel has a groove that allows it to connect with other Boxwall panels to create a wall. The wall can be shaped into corners or curves to divert water in any direction. The Boxwall utilizes the weight of the floodwater to hold each panel in place. Each panel weighs 7.5 lbs and covers an area of 2 feet. Up to 650 panels can be deployed per hour, and because of the stackable design 100 panels can fit in the bed of a pickup. NOAQ Boxwall is designed to divert floodwaters. Each panel works by directing floodwater away from the affected area while floodwater is still streaming. Boxwall stays in place with the help of the weight from the floodwaters. Learn more at NOAQ.com

