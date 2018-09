2019 Audi E-Tron to get toll-payment transponder in rearview mirror

When the battery-electric Audi E-Tron crossover arrives early next year, it will be the first vehicle from the brand to feature an electronic toll-payment transponder integrated in the rearview mirror. Audi says the transponder module, which is standard, will allow drivers to access select toll roads in the U.S. and Canada , eliminate the need to manage multiple toll accounts and decrease windscreen clutter, since most toll-road transponders today are devices that mount to the windshield or top of the dashboard. Drivers can adjust settings, turn the module on and off, and change the occupant settings for high-occupancy vehicle or high-occupancy toll lanes through Audi's Multi Media Interface system.The module was developed by Gentex Corp ., the Zeeland, Mich.-based auto supplier best known for making auto-dimming rearview mirrors. Audi says the technology is compatible with existing toll systems nationwide and can be registered with a current account, new account or nationwide tolling account.