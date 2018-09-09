Romano Fenati gets two-race Moto2 ban for grabbing rival's brake

Romano Fenati has been banned from the next two Moto2 races after he deliberately grabbed the brake lever of rival Stefano Manzi's motorcycle after the two were involved in some on-track skirmishes. Race stewards black-flagged and then disqualified Fenati from the race in Misano for "irresponsible riding." The two riders were battling for 17th place after dropping five spots due to a failed pass attempt by Manzi that sent both riders off the track. Manzi was penalized six grid places at the next Moto2 race at Aragon in Spain.
This isn't Fenati's first disciplinary action after a motorcycle race. He was banned for a race in 2016 by his own team and then released by that same team – Valentino Rossi's Sky VR46 squad – for behavioral issues. Some racers at the MotoGP level think a two-race ban isn't enough.
"Hopefully he just gets banned by his team. If his team keep him, they're absolutely stupid," Cal Crutchlow was quoted saying by Motorsport.com. Pol Espargaro had similar sentiments, saying, "Someone who does that is not a professional rider."
Adding an extra layer of complication to Fenati's actions is the fact the the Italian rider has already been signed to the Forward Racing team for the 2019 Moto2 season. That's the same team Manzi currently rides for, though he hasn't yet been signed past this season. We're thinking there may be some interesting negotiations for both riders over the course of the next few weeks.
