Ford confirms 2019 Fiesta ST Line coming to U.S.

Yes, Ford is killing its passenger cars, but it turns out the Fiesta isn't quite done yet. The 2019 model year car will introduce a new trim called the ST Line.
Don't get too excited, though, because this trim is limited to aesthetic modifications exclusively. Just picture a car that looks exactly like a Fiesta ST without the power, transmission or suspension. That, is what the Fiesta ST Line will be in the U.S. "It's for people who want the look of a sporty car but they don't necessarily care about having that performance," says Sam Scembari, Product Communications Coordinator for Ford cars.
Ford says it's using the front and rear fascias off a Fiesta ST, including the honeycomb grille. The roof gets painted black, as does the ST spoiler capping it off. Body-colored rockers and dual chrome exhaust tips are pulled off the real ST. And a set of ST Line exclusive 16-inch black painted alloy wheels round out the changes. Thankfully Ford didn't attach ST badges in the exact same spots as the full-monty ST, but it does get "ST Line" badging on the front fenders.
You'll get black seats with red stitching and an ST Line logo on the inside. A leather steering wheel and cloth floor mats with red stitching keep the theme consistent throughout the interior as well. A couple other sporty-looking touches include metal scuff plates and metallic pedal covers.
Like we mentioned before, this car is all show, so it has the base 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 hp and 112 lb-ft of torque. You'll be able to find it in both manual and automatic come October this year starting at $19,375 after destination charges.
Ford has offered ST Line trim configurations in Europe before, but this will be America's first go-round with the trim level. Ford says it's bringing the ST Line out now as a "last hurrah" for the Fiesta, but there's another more important reason too: "We can use it for feelers to see if ST Line would work here," Schembari told us. This would indicate that there's a chance we see more ST Line Ford vehicles here in the future. Ford currently offers ST Line versions of its European Focus, Fiesta, Mondeo (Fusion) and Kuga (Escape). The only one we see as a possibility here is the Escape, since Ford is canceling the futures of the rest of those cars in the U.S.
Related Video:
Don't get too excited, though, because this trim is limited to aesthetic modifications exclusively. Just picture a car that looks exactly like a Fiesta ST without the power, transmission or suspension. That, is what the Fiesta ST Line will be in the U.S. "It's for people who want the look of a sporty car but they don't necessarily care about having that performance," says Sam Scembari, Product Communications Coordinator for Ford cars.
Ford says it's using the front and rear fascias off a Fiesta ST, including the honeycomb grille. The roof gets painted black, as does the ST spoiler capping it off. Body-colored rockers and dual chrome exhaust tips are pulled off the real ST. And a set of ST Line exclusive 16-inch black painted alloy wheels round out the changes. Thankfully Ford didn't attach ST badges in the exact same spots as the full-monty ST, but it does get "ST Line" badging on the front fenders.
You'll get black seats with red stitching and an ST Line logo on the inside. A leather steering wheel and cloth floor mats with red stitching keep the theme consistent throughout the interior as well. A couple other sporty-looking touches include metal scuff plates and metallic pedal covers.
Like we mentioned before, this car is all show, so it has the base 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 hp and 112 lb-ft of torque. You'll be able to find it in both manual and automatic come October this year starting at $19,375 after destination charges.
Ford has offered ST Line trim configurations in Europe before, but this will be America's first go-round with the trim level. Ford says it's bringing the ST Line out now as a "last hurrah" for the Fiesta, but there's another more important reason too: "We can use it for feelers to see if ST Line would work here," Schembari told us. This would indicate that there's a chance we see more ST Line Ford vehicles here in the future. Ford currently offers ST Line versions of its European Focus, Fiesta, Mondeo (Fusion) and Kuga (Escape). The only one we see as a possibility here is the Escape, since Ford is canceling the futures of the rest of those cars in the U.S.
Related Video: