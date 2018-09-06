Ford confirms 2019 Fiesta ST Line coming to U.S.

Yes, Ford is killing its passenger cars , but it turns out the Fiesta isn't quite done yet. The 2019 model year car will introduce a new trim called the ST Line.

Don't get too excited, though, because this trim is limited to aesthetic modifications exclusively. Just picture a car that looks exactly like a Fiesta ST without the power, transmission or suspension. That, is what the Fiesta ST Line will be in the U.S. "It's for people who want the look of a sporty car but they don't necessarily care about having that performance," says Sam Scembari, Product Communications Coordinator for Ford cars.

Ford says it's using the front and rear fascias off a Fiesta ST, including the honeycomb grille. The roof gets painted black, as does the ST spoiler capping it off. Body-colored rockers and dual chrome exhaust tips are pulled off the real ST. And a set of ST Line exclusive 16-inch black painted alloy wheels round out the changes. Thankfully Ford didn't attach ST badges in the exact same spots as the full-monty ST, but it does get "ST Line" badging on the front fenders.

You'll get black seats with red stitching and an ST Line logo on the inside. A leather steering wheel and cloth floor mats with red stitching keep the theme consistent throughout the interior as well. A couple other sporty-looking touches include metal scuff plates and metallic pedal covers.

Like we mentioned before, this car is all show, so it has the base 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 hp and 112 lb-ft of torque. You'll be able to find it in both manual and automatic come October this year starting at $19,375 after destination charges.