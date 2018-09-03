Porsche rolls endlessly at Nurburgring endurance race

If you don't watch any other Nürburgring videos today, watch this one. J2 Racing's John Shoffner, an American, was taking part in the sixth race of the VLN endurance championship on the famed Nordschleife track when he lost control of his Porsche 911 GT3 Cup after the Flugplatz straight. As seen on this video, posted on YouTube by the Eifeler888 channel and reported by Nürburgring fansite Bridge To Gantry, the Porsche rolls several times, even brushing the fencing, before finally coming to a standstill on its roof. Bridge To Gantry rightfully comments that it's thanks to modern safety devices such as the HANS restraint that the driver is okay after such a wild ride.
The statement released by J2 Racing says Shoffner will remain in hospital for a couple more days, but that he isn't in pain – and cannot wait to get back into a race car. That's one of the better messages one can imagine after crashing like that on a race track. The race was won by Falken Motorsports' Klaus Bachler and Martin Ragginger in a 911 GT3 R, and Bachler even set a new VLN lap record with a time of 7 minutes and 56.259 seconds.
Here's a Facebook photo of the J2Racing 911 GT3 before the breathtaking crash:
