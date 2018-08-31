Pony cars, trucks and Italian SUVs | Autoblog Podcast 552

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Associate Editor Reese Counts. We discuss the updated 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE variant, the new 2019 GMC Sierra Denali, and the Ferrari-powered Maserati Levante GTS. We also debate whether Volkswagen should build the Atlas-based Tanoak pickup truck and what a delay means for the next-gen Ford Mustang. Finally, we answer a reader question about the state of Lexus.
Autoblog Podcast #552
Rundown
- 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
- 2019 GMC Sierra
- 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
- Should Volkswagen build the Tanoak?
- Next-gen Ford Mustang delayed
- The past, present and future of Lexus
