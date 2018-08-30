5 great car speakers | Autoblog's favorites

Play your tunes loud and proud

Aug 30th 2018 at 7:33PM
If you're an audiophile you know that stock automotive speaker systems don't always offer the best in listening quality. So here is a list of 5 of the best aftermarket audio speakers to help your commute sound better.

JBL GTO 609C - $79.95
creates more bass and allows air to flow better with help of carbon-injected Plus One cones.

Pioneer TS-A1685R - $63.95
Mica Matrix cone design for better sound quality and includes heat-resistant voice coils.

Pioneer TS-A1376R - $47.00
300 watts of power with a mesh grille design to replace your stock speakers.

BOSS Audio CH6530 - $22.99
3-way 4 Ohms impedance loudspeaker with a system sensitivity of 90 dB and 300W power.

Rockford Fosgate R165X3 - $37.60
a vacuum polypropylene cone design with a 3-way full range speaker and 90 Watts of power.

Post your ideal car sound system setup in comments.

