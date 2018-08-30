5 great car speakers | Autoblog's favorites

JBL GTO 609C - $79.95
creates more bass and allows air to flow better with help of carbon-injected Plus One cones.
Pioneer TS-A1685R - $63.95
Mica Matrix cone design for better sound quality and includes heat-resistant voice coils.
Pioneer TS-A1376R - $47.00
300 watts of power with a mesh grille design to replace your stock speakers.
BOSS Audio CH6530 - $22.99
3-way 4 Ohms impedance loudspeaker with a system sensitivity of 90 dB and 300W power.
Rockford Fosgate R165X3 - $37.60
a vacuum polypropylene cone design with a 3-way full range speaker and 90 Watts of power.
Post your ideal car sound system setup in comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.