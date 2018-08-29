Porsche 356 prototype 'No. 1' is touring the world; here's where it's going next

Porsche is celebrating its 70th anniversary of car building this year, and it's doing so in a few ways. One of them is with the creation of the Project Gold Porsche 911 Turbo 993 that made its private debut at Pebble Beach. Another way Porsche is marking the event is by taking the very first Porsche to bear the family name on its own, the original 356 prototype, on a world tour to be displayed.
The tour began earlier this year with locations in Europe, and now it's on the North American leg of the trip. The first place it was displayed on our continent was during Monterey Car Week at The Quail Motorsports Reunion and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. From there, it heads to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for the Luxury and Supercar Weekend on Sept. 8-9. There will also be a stop at Toronto Harbor that month. The last North American stop will be the Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca Sept. 27-30. From there, it's on to China.
In case you're not familiar with this little Porsche, it is the first Porsche sports car the company built that was given a registration tag. It's the precursor to the Porsche 356 sports car that was sold through the 1950s and early 1960s until the 911 was introduced. 0It featured a tube-frame chassis and a 1.1-liter VW Beetle engine with new cylinder heads that bumped horsepower up to 35. The original car isn't quite in original condition, but slightly modified by its various owners. Porsche kept it in this form to maintain the car's history, but the company did fabricate a re-created example of the car's original body. That car will be on display at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart while the running car finishes its global tour.
Related Video:
The tour began earlier this year with locations in Europe, and now it's on the North American leg of the trip. The first place it was displayed on our continent was during Monterey Car Week at The Quail Motorsports Reunion and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. From there, it heads to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for the Luxury and Supercar Weekend on Sept. 8-9. There will also be a stop at Toronto Harbor that month. The last North American stop will be the Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca Sept. 27-30. From there, it's on to China.
In case you're not familiar with this little Porsche, it is the first Porsche sports car the company built that was given a registration tag. It's the precursor to the Porsche 356 sports car that was sold through the 1950s and early 1960s until the 911 was introduced. 0It featured a tube-frame chassis and a 1.1-liter VW Beetle engine with new cylinder heads that bumped horsepower up to 35. The original car isn't quite in original condition, but slightly modified by its various owners. Porsche kept it in this form to maintain the car's history, but the company did fabricate a re-created example of the car's original body. That car will be on display at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart while the running car finishes its global tour.
Related Video: