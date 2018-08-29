6 great car vacuums | Autoblog's favorites

Black & Decker CHV1410L - $59.99
features a lithium-ion battery with 4 hour fast charging and a washable dirt bowl and filter.
MIDEA Eureka EasyClean - $59.99
Eureka weighs less than 5 pounds & includes 2 motors - one for brushing, the other for suction.
Black & Decker BDH2000PL MAX - $79.99
compact, portable, and weighs 3 pounds. Nozzle is foldable and can fully charge in 4hrs.
ArmorAll 2.5 gallon - $49.99
can clean both solids and liquids. Includes a 6-foot hose and a 10-foot power cord.
Bissell Garage Pro - $199.99
designed for the home detailer, this picks up solids and liquids. It even converts into a blower.
Metro Vacuum VM6BS500 - $104.99
has 500 watts of suction power and includes multiple tools for cleaning surfaces.
How often do you clean your interior?
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.