6 great car vacuums | Autoblog's favorites

Looking for the best car vacuum? It's too easy to let crumbs, dirt and smells build up inside your car's interior. You're the one inside of it all the time. Why drive in filth? To help you have a cleaner commute, here is a list of our 6 favorite car vacuums.features a lithium-ion battery with 4 hour fast charging and a washable dirt bowl and filter.Eureka weighs less than 5 pounds & includes 2 motors - one for brushing, the other for suction.compact, portable, and weighs 3 pounds. Nozzle is foldable and can fully charge in 4hrs.can clean both solids and liquids. Includes a 6-foot hose and a 10-foot power cord.designed for the home detailer, this picks up solids and liquids. It even converts into a blower.has 500 watts of suction power and includes multiple tools for cleaning surfaces.How often do you clean your interior?