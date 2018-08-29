6 great car vacuums | Autoblog's favorites

Keep your interior dirt-free

Aug 29th 2018 at 7:13PM
Looking for the best car vacuum? It's too easy to let crumbs, dirt and smells build up inside your car's interior. You're the one inside of it all the time. Why drive in filth? To help you have a cleaner commute, here is a list of our 6 favorite car vacuums.

Black & Decker CHV1410L - $59.99
features a lithium-ion battery with 4 hour fast charging and a washable dirt bowl and filter.

MIDEA Eureka EasyClean - $59.99
Eureka weighs less than 5 pounds & includes 2 motors - one for brushing, the other for suction.

Black & Decker BDH2000PL MAX - $79.99
compact, portable, and weighs 3 pounds. Nozzle is foldable and can fully charge in 4hrs.

ArmorAll 2.5 gallon - $49.99
can clean both solids and liquids. Includes a 6-foot hose and a 10-foot power cord.

Bissell Garage Pro - $199.99
designed for the home detailer, this picks up solids and liquids. It even converts into a blower.

Metro Vacuum VM6BS500 - $104.99
has 500 watts of suction power and includes multiple tools for cleaning surfaces.

How often do you clean your interior?

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

