7 great car wash soaps | Autoblog's favorites

AMMO FROTHe hoseless lift - $35.00
FROTHe can be used on wet or dry paint and does not require a final rinse. The concentrated formula will create 25-35 hoseless washes per 16oz bottle. A great option for cleaning in the winter or when you don't have access to a hose or water.
Turtle Wax ICE Car Wash - $7.49
The pH balanced formula and rich foam allow ICE to loosen up soil abrasives. Turtle Wax's "encapsulation technology" prevents soils from attaching to the paint and reduces swirl and minor scratches.
Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash - $17.21
Cleans and conditions your vehicle without stripping away your wax. Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash can wash away dirt, road grime, and contaminants.
Griot's Garage Brilliant Finish - $19.99
Maintains your vehicle's paint and provides a high-gloss, streak-free appearance. The half-gallon of car soap comes with a 100% guarantee from Griot's Garage.
Griot's Garage Speed Shine 35oz - $14.99
If water and suds is not your thing, then a lubricant that lifts dirt off could be the answer. After applying, just wipe away with a towel and it will leave a glossy and smooth finish. Great for a quick cleanup.
Mothers Carnauba Wash & Wax - $7.49
This biodegradable car soap shines and protects the paint on your vehicle. It dissolves to remove road grime and dirt as it enhances your wax protection.
Meguiar's Ultimate Wash and Wax - $23.99
The formula is pH neutral which means it won't remove your wax while cleaning. The soap leaves a glossy, waxed shine.
What soap do you use to wash your car?
