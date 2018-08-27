Best in Show: 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta wins at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Well over 200 vehicles from 17 countries competed for Best in Show honors at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, but there could be only one winner: the 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta you see above. The deep blue bodywork of the vehicle was first seen at the 1938 Berlin Motor Show, and the vehicle was recently restored to its original show condition.
This Alfa Romeo is owned by David and Ginny Sydorick. "This car is one of only five built, and it has recently been completely restored, taking a huge amount of effort and dedication from all those involved," said Sydorick after the win. The '37 8C 2900B Touring finished ahead of a 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine and a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé for the golden ribbon.
This is the third time an Alfa Romeo has won the coveted Best in Show trophy at Pebble Beach, the first an 8C 2900B Touring Spider in 1988 and the second an 8C 2900B Touring Coupe in 2008. Last year's winner was a silver and blue 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer.
