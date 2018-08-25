Looking for a great backup camera? Here are 4 of our favorites

Better than having eyes in the back of your head

Aug 25th 2018 at 6:33PM
Best backup cameras. According to federal regulators, cars being sold in the U.S. must come equipped with a backup camera. But this rule is for new vehicles starting May 2018. If you have an older vehicle, but want the added visibility backup cameras offer, check out our favorite aftermarket options:

Esky vehicle backup camera - $19.99
135° view with night vision capabilities. It's enclosed in a IP67 waterproof casing.

Esky license plate backup camera - $29.99
Built-in distance lines and a 170° macro lens help you perfect your parking technique.

AUTO-VOX M1W backup camera - $109.99
IP68 waterproof case, with a 100-meter wireless range and 170° view with night vision.

Chuanganzhuo backup camera monitor kit - $20.99
Automatically activates when reversing. Includes night vision with AV2 input.

