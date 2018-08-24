Would you pay this much for a Porsche 959 that ran into a tree?

Among the cars up for auction this week during Monterey Car Week is this 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort. The winning bid was expected to be between $450,000 and $550,000, but apparently potential buyers were a little iffy on it. It went for $425,000 instead. We really can't imagine why.
Yet, as it turns out, if you look real close, you'll notice some front end damage. As Car and Driver reports and Mecum confirms, it ran into a tree. To be more specific, the fully enclosed trailer it was being transported in broke free of its hitch and fired itself off the road into a tree. See, should've just driven the damn thing. Lord knows its next investment-seeking owner won't.
As the above video from Mecum Auctions shows, the 959 can still move under its own power as long as what appears to be a Home Depot moving dolly is mounted near the right front wheel. Sorry, where the right front wheel used to be. That's gone now, and the steering knuckle and brake rotor are no longer attached. But hey, the engine's still in the back, so no worries there.
Only 294 units of the 959 Komfort were built, and this particular one has only 3,657 miles on it, which probably means the wildest journey it ever took was inside that trailer.
In case you're wondering, and why wouldn't you, a 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort that didn't get flung into a tree was sold at auction earlier this year by RM Sotheby's in Arizona for $1.16 million. Another sold in Monaco for the equivalent of $973,845. So yeah, that was an expensive hitch-up oopsie.
