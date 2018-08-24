Rover Land Rover, come on over

SUVs and dogs go well together. If you think of a classic Land Rover roaming about the British countryside, it's not difficult to imagine a trusty dog companion occupying the cargo space whenever the owner is out and about. Heck, the most famous Land Rover owner, Queen Elizabeth II, famously takes her many corgis along for rides in her Defender. Indeed, Land Rover says half of its owners, royal or otherwise, also have dogs, and as a result, it has launched a special range of "Pet Packs" to make transporting dogs a little easier.
Starting this winter, three separate packs will be available to customers in the United States: the Pet Load Space Protection Pack, the Pet Transportation Pack, and the Pet Care and Access Pack. The first of the three consists of a quilted load space liner, a full-height luggage partition and a spill-resistant water bowl for the dog. As well as the water bowl, the Transportation Pack includes a foldable pet carrier and a load space rubber mat, and the third pack adds a special access ramp and even a portable rinse system to the Load Space Protection Pack's partition and liner.
Designed to be model-specific, the liner protects the cabin materials and is easily cleaned. The ramp in turn is meant to help older or smaller dogs enter the loadspace, and it can support as much as 187 lbs. Land Rover notes the 6.5-liter rinse system, good for five minutes of flow, can also be used for washing bikes, not necessarily just animals.
True, items like these are already widely available, and in the case of partitions and secured carriers, highly recommended to keep your pets safe in the event of an accident (and you safe from dogs flying through the car). The fact that Land Rover sells easily ordered packs specifically for their vehicles, and to a presumed quality appropriate for their elevated price tags, would make the difference here.
Related Videos:
Starting this winter, three separate packs will be available to customers in the United States: the Pet Load Space Protection Pack, the Pet Transportation Pack, and the Pet Care and Access Pack. The first of the three consists of a quilted load space liner, a full-height luggage partition and a spill-resistant water bowl for the dog. As well as the water bowl, the Transportation Pack includes a foldable pet carrier and a load space rubber mat, and the third pack adds a special access ramp and even a portable rinse system to the Load Space Protection Pack's partition and liner.
Designed to be model-specific, the liner protects the cabin materials and is easily cleaned. The ramp in turn is meant to help older or smaller dogs enter the loadspace, and it can support as much as 187 lbs. Land Rover notes the 6.5-liter rinse system, good for five minutes of flow, can also be used for washing bikes, not necessarily just animals.
True, items like these are already widely available, and in the case of partitions and secured carriers, highly recommended to keep your pets safe in the event of an accident (and you safe from dogs flying through the car). The fact that Land Rover sells easily ordered packs specifically for their vehicles, and to a presumed quality appropriate for their elevated price tags, would make the difference here.
Related Videos: