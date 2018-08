Infiniti Prototype 10 single-seat speedster unveiled at Pebble Beach

We don't have any details on what's actually powering the Prototype 10 as its sits, other than the fact that it's electric, of course. But we do know that the concept uses Infiniti's steer-by-wire Direct Adaptive Steering system. We can also see that the interior compartment is minimalist in design, clearly in an effort to keep the driver's focus firmly on the road ahead.Though much of the commentary surrounding the Prototype 10 will undoubtedly be about its radical bodywork, it may be the vehicle's chassis that is most relevant to Infiniti's production electric vehicle plans. The company describes the Prototype 10's chassis as rigid, modular and flexible with a flat floor and says such a platform would underpin its future electrified vehicles, including sedans, SUVs and sportscars.Stay tuned for more on the Infiniti Prototype 10 as we meander the remainder of Monterey Car Week here in California.