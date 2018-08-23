FCA recalls 210,000 new Jeeps and Dodges due to a brake issue

FCA is recalling some 210,000 vehicles in the U.S. and elsewhere over a possible braking issue. On this occasion, the recall is made less complicated by the fact that about one-third of the affected vehicles are so new, they still reside on dealer lots, making them easy to tally up and put right.
The recall concerns 2018 Dodge Journeys, 2019 Jeep Cherokees and 2018-2019 Dodge Grand Caravans and 2018-2019 Jeep Compasses. Most were built in spring 2018, and the recall is related to a brake system component that failed to meet FCA specifications. Further information available on the NHTSA website details the issue, saying that insufficiently coated rear brake caliper pistons may cause gas pockets to form in the brake fluid of very new vehicles.
This in turn can reduce rear brake performance — bubbles in brake lines are not desirable. FCA underlines that the brakes still function, but stopping distance can be affected. As a remedy, the brake systems are inspected and re-bled. The recall is slated to begin on Sept. 28.
In addition to 154,337 vehicles in the United States, the recall concerns 19,066 units in Canada, some 900 in Mexico and some 35,500 vehicles on other markets.
