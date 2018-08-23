Audi PB18 E-Tron is an electric supercar with a sometimes-center seat

The PB18 E-Tron uses aluminum, carbon and composites to save weight. In all, the car weighs less than 3,417 pounds. Placement of its battery helps put the center of gravity between the seats and the rear axle for excellent balance. It borrows its magnetic suspension technology from the R18 E-Tron Quattro Le Mans car.Perhaps the most notable thing about this car, apart from electric performance, is its central seating position, which is ideal for racing. Or the seat can be slid to the side, along with the controls, to make room for a passenger. Its shooting-brake-ish rear end means there's room for a luggage set exclusive to this car.