2019 Honda Pilot joins Insight as IIHS Top Safety Pick+

We mentioned yesterday that the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid had earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick+ rating. It was actually a two-fer for the automaker: The 2019 Honda Pilot crossover has also earned the IIHS' ultimate rating.
To earn the honor, a vehicle must be rated as "good" — the IIHS' top rating — in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, It must also be rated as "acceptable" or "good" in the passenger-side small overlap test. Plus, the model must have an available front crash prevention system that's rated as "advanced" or "superior," and seemingly the toughest hurdle of all, available "good"-rated headlights.
We just did our first-drive review of the updated 2019 Honda Pilot. The crossover now has a standard crash-prevention system, which IIHS rated as "superior" for avoiding a collision in the 12-mph test and reducing impact in the 25-mph test. And its headlights earned a "good" rating for its available LED reflector headlights with high-beam assist. It was rated "good" in five crashworthiness tests and "acceptable" on the passenger-side small overlap. It also earned an "acceptable" rating for ease of use of the LATCH child-seat anchor system.
