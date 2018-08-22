Spy Shots

2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Hybrid apprehended in spy shots

It'll serve up better mileage and better protect officers

Aug 22nd 2018 at 3:53PM
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
2019 Explorer 2019 Ford Explorer
Our spy photographer captured the 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Hybrid in uniform, rather than in an undercover disguise, on the streets of Dearborn — the first we've seen of it since Ford showed a teaser with lights glaring in the dark and not nearly enough detail for a sketch artist to work with. Now we can clearly see its full mugshot.

Ford said back then that police sales of the Explorer were up 5 percent this year, and the SUV constitutes 65 percent of the total U.S. market for police vehicles. It promised the "the all-new Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is projected to accelerate faster, achieve a higher top speed and have at least 40 percent better fuel economy than the previous V6-powered model."

Ford also promised "the Police Interceptor Utility features exclusive 75-mph rear impact protection for safety" — mitigating the risk posed by traffic when the cruiser is parked on the shoulder during a traffic stop.

The 2020 Explorer's design tweaks give it a more menacing look in your rear-view mirror, and its flanks show changes in the C-pillar and character line through the door handles.

It also shows a revised tailgate, rear bumper and taillights.

Expect more details and an official reveal in the next few months, with it reporting for duty shortly after that.

Featured Gallery2019 Ford Explorer hybrid police car spy shots
  • Image Credit: Spiedbilde
