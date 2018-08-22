2019 Hyundai Elantra gets angular new styling, safety options

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan has received a pretty radical refresh for a relatively conservative car. The rounded front fascia of the current model has given way to a face full of sharp corners. The headlights and fog lights are now triangles, and the grille is sharper. The headlights intersect the grille, too. There are some nice details in this new design. The base of the headlights match up with the top-most slat in the grille, and the lights intersect the grille at some of the grille's top corners. Two new creases on the hood also line up with vertical slats in the grille.
The rear of the car is updated, too, if not as radically. The taillights get sharpened corners, as well as downward extensions on the outside edges. The illuminated parts are crisp zigzagging lines that match the nose. The license plate housing has been moved from the trunk lid to the bumper, and large Elantra lettering stretches across the lid. This mirrors the design of the current Sonata midsize sedan. Overall, the design changes are reasonably attractive, though they don't seem to fit especially well with the flanks of the car, which retain the softer, more organic lines of the current car.
There are a number of other small updates as far as features are concerned with the Elantra. Hyundai now includes camera-based forward collision prevention, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention alert as standard equipment on the second-lowest SEL trim and above. All trim levels also get a 5-inch touchscreen as standard along with a rear-view camera and dynamic guidelines on the screen. The base SE model with a manual transmission finally gets Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, too. The top-end Limited gets an 8-speaker sound system with subwoofer, Qi wireless phone charging and Safe Exit Assist, which warns drivers of approaching cars when the door is open.
What doesn't change is under the skin. The naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes the same 147 horsepower as last year, and the turbocharged 1.4-liter engine still produces 128 horsepower. The 201-horsepower Elantra Sport is completely unchanged in regards to powertrain and exterior. Hyundai says that a restyled version will appear later this year.
Pricing for the refreshed Hyundai Elantra has not yet been announced. It goes on sale this fall, and pricing should come just before it hits dealers.
