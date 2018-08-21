Ford Ranger Raptor shows its off-road chops in trailer-style video feature

Apparently, the new Ford Ranger Raptor is rated B for Badass. The trailer-style video pasted up above kicks off with a faux MPAA-style rating card with a note that the footage features 'performance pickup action and contains extreme off-road driving, drifting, donuts and explosions.' Professional driver, closed course, yada yada.
The video starts out, oddly enough, with a pack of Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders whose mildly evasive maneuvers are sufficient enough to spook the Ranger Raptor driver into abandoning pavement. There are Gymkhana-style near-miss escapes, buggies, motocross bikes, and more. But the star of the show is the pickup truck, which puts its Fox Racing Shox internal-bypass dampers to good use about a minute and 20 seconds into the clip.
Before we get too excited, it's worth noting that the truck depicted here isn't coming to the United States, at least not in this form. The European Ranger Raptor, as seen in this video, will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 210 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. We're confident the smaller Raptor will join its bigger F-150-based brother here in the States soon enough, but with a gasoline-burning EcoBoost engine of some sort. We're hoping for a version of the F-150's 2.7-liter V6, but we'll just have to wait and see.
The video may be short on plot, and it may only be a couple of minutes long, but it's got lots of cool shots of what is certainly one of the most hotly anticipated new vehicles coming soon. And just when you think it's all over, the driver switches to Baja mode before barely managing to escape an exploding rock slide in true Hollywood blockbuster style. Way to build anticipation, Ford.
