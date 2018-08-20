Watch bystanders jump in to rescue man, woman, dog from sinking truck

Bystanders and first responders jumped into the water Saturday afternoon in a Long Beach marina to save an older woman, her son and their little dog after the driver crashed through a guardrail.In the video above, taken by Jeff Jones, a skipper at a boat-towing service, rescuers rush to extract the occupants before their pickup submerges at Alamitos Bay Marina in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.Bystanders jumped in to begin the rescue. And a Long Beach fire and rescue station was "literally right there" at the site of the crash, Jones said, so lifeguard and vessel-assist personnel quickly joined in.In the video, Jeff Perez is seen supporting the woman as she clings to the gunwale of a boat. "And no sooner did I hop in the water," Perez said, than "the lifeguard captain was handing over the older lady to me." Meanwhile, others take the man's handoff of the little dog and then help him from the driver's side."Everything went really smoothly," Jones said. "I spoke to one of the passengers afterwards, and he said it felt like everything happened in slow motion," Jones said. "It felt like it was not a big deal."