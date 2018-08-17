Behold, Waffle House has a food truck

You've passed countless numbers of them across the country, their yellow block letters like a beacon for weary travelers, and you can hardly call yourself an American if you haven't had your hash browns scattered, smothered and covered. Now, Waffle House has its own bonafide food truck.

It's called the Waffle Truck, at least unofficially, and it's available for private events like weddings, reunions, and bar or bat mitzvahs as part of the chain's catering services. "We can pull up and cook your desired menu choices for you and your guests," the company says. The 22-foot truck is adorned with the signature black-on-yellow logo and a wrap depicting a Waffle House restaurant with a brick exterior and a striped awning. And it has flames above the front wheels, because 'Murica!

The Waffle Truck's latest appearance. 🦅 https://t.co/KUgFVv60q1 — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) August 8, 2018

Renting it carries a one-time $90 payment, plus $50 an hour including travel time to and from the event and setup, plus a per-person cost for the chosen menu items and other optional fees. It's also limited to events near the company's suburban Atlanta headquarters, though it says long-distance travel outside Georgia may include lodging fees.

But why not expand? People go nuts for food trucks, after all, and most of your humble Autoblog correspondents are working from Michigan, Washington and Oregon, all of which have the misfortune of being states without a single Waffle House franchise. We feel deprived, so come on, get that truck out here (and out there)!



And people frankly love them some Waffle House. No less than Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and author-turned-TV-travel-host, sang its praises on a 2015 episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown."



"It is indeed marvelous — an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts," Bourdain said. "Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or degree of inebriation, is welcomed."



And now they can be welcomed to a truck.



