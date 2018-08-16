Pininfarina teases PF0 electric supercar interior

Automobili Pininfarina recently released a sketch of its PF0, an electric supercar with over 1,000 horsepower, as the design house transitions into a maker of high-end EVs. Last month, we heard that Pininfarina would reveal the PF0 at Monterey Car Week. With that event nearly upon us, we now have teasers of the car's interior, as well as more details about that reveal. The concept will indeed be shown, but only to an exclusive group of prospective buyers.
"Our presence in Monterey is an inspiring chapter in the story of realising Battista Farina's long-held dream: One day there will be beautiful cars solely branded Pininfarina," said Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke in a statement. "These special VIP previews mean that future PF0 owners, most of whom will undoubtedly own numerous modern and historic classics, have an opportunity right now to be part of the birth of the company and their hypercar."
The PF0, which will be limited to just 150 units, will be publicly revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but the preview in Monterey will be accompanied by a complete design brief by Pininfarina Design Director Luca Borgogno. We do know that the car will feature a carbon fiber body and will be exceedingly fast. The company states a 0-62 mph time of less than 2 seconds, with a top speed of over 250 miles per hour. The all-electric hypercar could also boast a driving range of over 300 miles.
The interior sketches are sparing in their details, but we do get a sense of the forward-looking and driver-focused design of the PF0. We see a chunky sport steering wheel with digital speedometer and what appears to be a navigation display front and center, with the instrument panel flanked by digital screens with more information. We're hoping we'll get more details, either from Pininfarina or potential owners, following the event next week.
