Infiniti Prototype 10 concept to debut at Pebble Beach

Teased in the above image, the open-cockpit Prototype 10 will be another single-seater steeped in classic design, though with looks the automaker describes as "cool, clean and forward-looking," borrowing some cues from the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept we saw at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Karim Habib, Infiniti's executive design director, describes Prototype 10:
The Infiniti Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars. Our new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterized by the simple love of driving.
Still, Infiniti leaves out most of the details about the car. We're curious what kind of "electrified" powertrain Prototype 10 will use, but the company plans to electrify its whole lineup beginning in 2021. It's possible Infiniti could tease further images and information, but we'll likely have to wait for its official unveiling at Pebble Beach on Aug. 23, which is right around the corner. If the last two concepts are any indication, this one should be a stunner as well.
