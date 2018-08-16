The story behind the Chinese bus concept that never was

The Transit Elevated Bus was a public bus concept designed to "float" over cars. The hope was to decrease traffic congestion on China's busy roadways. A model for the TEB first debuted at the China Beijing International Tech Expo back in 2016.
Its creators promised that buses would be able to hold 1,200 people and could be built in a year. Construction costs were said to be less than 1/5th that of subways. But the TEB turned out to be a scam to dupe investors.
Engadget reported back in 2017 that Beijing police investigated the folks behind the TEB for alleged illegal fundraising. Over 30 people connected to the capital-raising platform Huaying Kailai were held as part of the investigation. Autek - the firm hired to design the TEB - was owed millions for its work on the bus, and a test track sat unused for months while the prototype gathered dust. The test track has since been destroyed.
Do you wish this futuristic bus concept had become real?
