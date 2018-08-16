5 best air fresheners for your car | Autoblog's favorite

Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag - $9.95
Moso doesn't "freshen" as much as it "purifies," but it'll keep your car odor free all the same.
PURGGO Car Air Freshener - $22.99
PURGGO is made with 100% Bamboo Charcoal that naturally absorbs odor. Lasts over a year.
Little Trees New Car Scent - $15.29
Can't go wrong with a classic. Hang one of these to get that new car smell.
Car Essential Oil Diffuser by Anzazo - $33.30
Specifically made for cars. Needs only 2-3 drops of essential oil every few days. Waterless.
California Home Goods Purifying Bag - $15.26
Prevents mold, mildew, and excess moisture. Reuseable for up to 2 years.
What's your favorite air freshener or purifier? Let us know in the comments.
