5 best air fresheners for your car | Autoblog's favorite

Aug 16th 2018 at 5:38PM
Car air fresheners have come a long way since pine tree rearview mirror hangers. Here's a list of our favorites on the market today.

Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag - $9.95
Moso doesn't "freshen" as much as it "purifies," but it'll keep your car odor free all the same.

PURGGO Car Air Freshener - $22.99
PURGGO is made with 100% Bamboo Charcoal that naturally absorbs odor. Lasts over a year.

Little Trees New Car Scent - $15.29
Can't go wrong with a classic. Hang one of these to get that new car smell.

Car Essential Oil Diffuser by Anzazo - $33.30
Specifically made for cars. Needs only 2-3 drops of essential oil every few days. Waterless.

California Home Goods Purifying Bag - $15.26
Prevents mold, mildew, and excess moisture. Reuseable for up to 2 years.

What's your favorite air freshener or purifier? Let us know in the comments.

