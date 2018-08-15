The world's first smartboat can be carried on your back

The hypar kayak is a modular smartboat. It can transform from kayak to canoe, sailboat to dinghy, or even into a solar-powered motor boat. It changes from boat to backpack in less than 5 minutes.



Transcript: Carry this smartboat on your back. The hypar kayak is a modular smartboat. The design allows it to be transformed from kayak to canoe, sailboat to dinghy, or even into a solar-powered motor boat. Hypar can be converted from boat to backpack in less than 5 minutes and can last a total of 20,000 repetitive folds. Hypar is made of a custom akyboard polypropylene material. It weighs a total of just 16 pounds. Learn more at hyparsmart.com

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.