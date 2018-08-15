The world's first smartboat can be carried on your back

Need a kayak? A canoe? A sailboat? All 3? No problem

Aug 15th 2018 at 7:50PM
The hypar kayak is a modular smartboat. It can transform from kayak to canoe, sailboat to dinghy, or even into a solar-powered motor boat. It changes from boat to backpack in less than 5 minutes.

Transcript: Carry this smartboat on your back. The hypar kayak is a modular smartboat. The design allows it to be transformed from kayak to canoe, sailboat to dinghy, or even into a solar-powered motor boat. Hypar can be converted from boat to backpack in less than 5 minutes and can last a total of 20,000 repetitive folds. Hypar is made of a custom akyboard polypropylene material. It weighs a total of just 16 pounds. Learn more at hyparsmart.com

