Lane Motor Museum's amphibious Hobbycar sinks, is recovered

An important – perhaps the most important – aspect of an amphibious car is that it floats in the water. During an event last weekend in which the Lane Motor Museum in Tennessee takes museum members on water rides in some of the exhibited amphibious vehicles, one of them stopped doing exactly that. The car sank out in the lake, and fortunately no one was hurt. According to the museum, the Amphicar that was also giving rides was able to motor over and pick up the passengers.
The car that sank is an odd one. It's called the Hobbycar B612, and it's a strange blue thing that looks like a van with everything but the windshield cut off. According to the museum, this example was a pre-production model built in 1992, and customer models, a total of 52, were sold between 1992 and 1996. It had a Peugeot diesel engine mounted in the middle that powered either wheels on land, or water jets in the water. The suspension came from Citroen. Steering in the water was controlled with a joystick.
Following the car's sinking, a scuba team went out and located it on Tuesday. Once found, the crew went about pulling it from the water. In a video of the recovery, folks from the museum note that the car doesn't look seriously damaged or particularly dirty. The director of the museum also said that the organization would be working to figure out what happened and to get the car back in shape. So hopefully it won't be long before it can be cruising to and on a lake again, but without further mishaps.
