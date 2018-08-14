2020 Ford Focus ST that we won't get has been spied testing

The next generation 2020 Ford Focus ST hot hatchback has been spied testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and it's a bittersweet moment. We're fans of the Focus ST, and most other sporty compact cars, so we're excited to see the newest iteration. But it hurts to know that we're not getting the new one here in America, since Ford specifically said the Mustang and Focus Active would be the only traditional car models that will survive into the future.
But we'll hold back the tears for the time being to take a look at that which we can't have. What stands out is that this new Focus ST appears far more subtle than the current model. The giant frowning grille has given way to reusing the main grille from the Focus ST-Line. Below it, the lower intake is much bigger, and the outboard grilles are likely very large, too, though we can't be perfectly sure as they're obscured. At the back, there's a more aggressive rear diffuser and dual exhaust tips not shared with other Focus models. The exhaust tips are separate from each other and on each side of the car, rather than centrally mounted on the current model.
We're expecting the production model to be revealed sometime next year as a 2020 model. There have been many rumors as to what could be powering the new Focus ST ranging from a seriously hopped-up version of the Fiesta ST's 1.5-liter three-cylinder, to a version of the Focus RS's 2.3-liter four-cylinder. The latter sounds significantly more plausible to us, especially if the new Focus ST will make more than the current model's 252 horsepower. That engine has been proven to easily make over 300 horsepower, so just eclipsing the current model wouldn't overstress it. Finally, as we've mentioned, it doesn't look like there are any plans to bring the car here to the States. There's a tiny part of us that hopes if the Focus Active comes here, Ford will be willing to put a little effort into bringing over the ST, too, even if it had to be an Active ST. But we're also prepared for the worst.
