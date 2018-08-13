2019 Honda Civic coupe, sedan get Sport trim, more safety features

The 2019 Honda Civic coupe and sedan have been revealed, and they bring with them the first refresh for this generation of compact Hondas. Both bodystyles now come with gloss black upper grille panels, replacing the standard bright chrome versions. The lower grilles have been redesigned, too, so that they looks like one large lower opening. Most 2019 Civics, excluding the new Sport trim, have chrome accents on either side of this large lower grille.
The aforementioned Sport trim is new for these bodystyles, and it echoes the current Honda Civic Sport hatchback. The chrome accents in the front fascia are gloss black on this model, and it comes with a number of other visual enhancements such as fog lights, 18-inch wheels and a geometric center exhaust inspired by the Honda Civic Si. The sedan version also gets a spoiler. Unlike the Sport hatchback, though, the coupe and sedan eschew the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder for the LX trim's naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Both coupe and sedan are available with a manual transmission or a CVT, and they come with an updated version of the current CarPlay and Android Auto touchscreen infotainment that adds a volume knob.
One other upgrade that benefits the entire 2019 Civic lineup is the inclusion of Honda Sensing on all models. It's a standard feature now, and it adds features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Prices and availability for 2019 Honda Civics are not yet available, though. Expect this information to come soon.
