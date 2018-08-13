2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban SUVs get new V8 trim

Chevrolet is adding a new special-edition trim level to its largest sport utility vehicles in order to expand the availability of its popular 420-horsepower V8 for the full-size Tahoe and Suburban.
They'll be called the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus editions, and they'll be equipped with the 6.2-liter V8, which adds 460 pound-feet of torque. The engine made its debut as an optional performance package for both the 2018 Tahoe RST and 2019 Suburban RST, and it will continue to be available as an add-on for RST trims.
The V8 features direct injection, active fuel management and continuously variable valve timing, and it pairs with GM's Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission and Magnetic Ride Control active suspension system for improved control during cornering and more comfortable cruising ride.
The Premier Plus editions will also come with new heated and ventilated black/mahogany-colored leather-appointed front seats with a jet black trim surround and 22-inch polished wheels. Other features include gold Chevy bowtie logos, chrome nameplates, a head-up display, 8-inch diagonal cluster, cross rails, chrome power steps and exhaust tip, and a cargo organizer. You also get a 12-month data plan activating the standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.
Since the engine debuted last year, Chevy says 36 percent of all full-size SUV special-edition models are now sold with the 6.2-liter V8. The 2019 Tahoe Premier Plus will start at $75,395, and the 2019 Suburban Premier Plus climbs from $78,195, with both prices inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee. Order books are now open, and production is expected to begin this month.
