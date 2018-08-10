Kiwi the autonomous robot delivers your food

Get your food faster with this bot

Aug 10th 2018 at 8:02PM
Kiwi is an autonomous food delivery robot that delivers food in the U.C. Berkeley campus area. It has an average delivery time of 27 mins.

Transcript: Kiwi is an autonomous food delivery robot. This bot currently delivers food in the U.C. Berkeley campus area. It gets the job done 65% faster than couriers, with an average delivery time of 27 mins. The delivery bot has already fulfilled more than 10,000 orders. Kiwi delivers from 11am to 7pm. As a startup the company still faces challenges, but it looks like Kiwi could have a bright future. Learn more here.

