Kiwi the autonomous robot delivers your food

Transcript: Kiwi is an autonomous food delivery robot. This bot currently delivers food in the U.C. Berkeley campus area. It gets the job done 65% faster than couriers, with an average delivery time of 27 mins. The delivery bot has already fulfilled more than 10,000 orders. Kiwi delivers from 11am to 7pm. As a startup the company still faces challenges, but it looks like Kiwi could have a bright future. Learn more here.
