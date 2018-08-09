This Ferrari themed roller coaster is the fastest in the world

Transcript: Ferrari World is home to Formula Rossa. Ferrari's first and only theme park is located in Abu Dhabi. Formula Rossa holds the title for the world's fastest roller coaster. The coaster goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2 seconds. With a top speed of 149 mph. Riders must wear protective glasses to ride this ride because of the speed and Abu Dhabi sand. This roller coaster is said to emulate "the thrilling sensation of being in a Ferrari F1 car". Intamin, the manufacturer for Formula Rossa, built all 3 of the world's fastest roller coasters. Would you prefer a ride in the coaster or the car?
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.