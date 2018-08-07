Another Ford executive reportedly leaves due to inappropriate behavior

It seems that yet another Ford executive is leaving because of "inappropriate behavior." Automotive News reports an anonymous source that Prakash Patel, the now former global director of product management at Ford, was let go because of the aforementioned behavior. According to Patel's LinkedIn page, he worked at Ford at least since 2009, and from 2009 to 2015 he was the manager for the Ford Mustang program and was instrumental in the planning and development of the redesigned 2015 Mustang.
We have reached out to Ford to confirm Patel's departure and reason for it. We haven't received a response yet, but will update when we do have an answer. Both Automotive News and CNBC note that Ford representatives did confirm his departure, though there was no mention of the circumstances surrounding it.
This marks the second Ford executive to leave the company for inappropriate conduct. Earlier this year, Raj Nair, the former president of Ford's North American operations, left the company. He apologized for his behavior, though he nor Ford gave details on what that behavior actually entailed. Nair did wind up being hired as president and COO of Multimatic Motorsports, the company that helps build the Ford GT, as well as the supplier of the spool-valve shocks used in race cars and even the Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Camaro ZL1 1LE.
