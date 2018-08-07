Elon Musk tweet about taking Tesla private causes market chaos

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
The question of course is, is he serious or is he joking? At first glance sure seems like it's a joke, since the number "420" is closely related to marijuana use, and it comes up a lot in jokes on the internet. But on the other hand, it would also seem odd that he would also say that he secured funding to handle a buyout. Plus a subsequent tweet details options for a buyout or for holding onto the stock when going private. One would think that would obfuscate the joke and bring about needless complication and concern from others. But hey, Musk has a track record of ill-considered tweets.
Investors seem to be betting that the tweet is real. Not long after the tweet went out, Financial Times reports stock prices started rising again. At previous closing, shares were just under $342 a piece, and at the time of publishing, they've risen above $360 before being halted a bit after 2:00 PM, according to CNBC. Clearly investors are excited at the thought of a buyout at a much higher price than they paid for the stock. Which, yes, is how the stock market is supposed to work.
Now that the tweet has had an effect on Tesla's stock price, there might be some more serious consequences. Kai Ryssdal, host of NPR's Marketplace business news show, seems to think Musk could be in trouble with the SEC. Others are suggesting that the tweet might be prohibited market manipulation, even if it's not a joke.
Also also also also, if this is some stupid weed joke, I'll fully support whatever charges the SEC chooses to bring. https://t.co/Q6xWTOxUKL— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) August 7, 2018
CNN Money estimates it will cost over $70 billion to buy out Tesla at the high $420 per share price. At least Musk would be able to take solace in the fact he wouldn't be as beholden to investors and their "boring" questions about important topics and information.
Regardless of what's actually meant by Musk's tweet, we're sure we haven't heard the end of this little stock story, for better or for worse.
Related Video: