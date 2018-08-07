Cars smash into tow trucks attempting to help other accidents

In most places in the U.S., there are laws in place stating that cars must move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles. In addition to police cars, ambulances and fire trucks, most of these laws include vehicles like tow trucks, too. In the past week, two incidents — one near Toronto, Ontario and one in Flint, Mich. — have resulted in severe accidents from presumably inattentive drivers. Just take a look at the videos. Thankfully, no one was killed in either incident.
According to the CBC, the first accident happened last Saturday, injuring three people. Adil Kanan, owner of Metro One Auto Services Inc., had pulled over on the left lanes of the highway to assist a stopped GMC Sierra. The Sierra's driver told the tow operator that they had already called for help. As Kanan was about to leave, a white Lexus plowed into the back of the Sierra, sending both cars and people flying. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The second incident occurred Monday evening. ABC 12 reports that two tow trucks were assisting with a GMC Terrain that had rolled over. Details on this accident are a little more scarce. Only one of the trucks was hit. Like with the first accident, no one was killed. A hazmat team was called to clean up fuel that leaked from one of the vehicles.
These "move over" laws are in place to help prevent accidents like this. Everyone with these emergency services, from the police to the tow trucks, put their lives at risk to help those in need. The secondary accidents were caused by drivers who were either distracted or otherwise failed to react to what was going on in front of them. Everyone here is lucky that no one was killed. That isn't always the case.
Related Video:
According to the CBC, the first accident happened last Saturday, injuring three people. Adil Kanan, owner of Metro One Auto Services Inc., had pulled over on the left lanes of the highway to assist a stopped GMC Sierra. The Sierra's driver told the tow operator that they had already called for help. As Kanan was about to leave, a white Lexus plowed into the back of the Sierra, sending both cars and people flying. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The second incident occurred Monday evening. ABC 12 reports that two tow trucks were assisting with a GMC Terrain that had rolled over. Details on this accident are a little more scarce. Only one of the trucks was hit. Like with the first accident, no one was killed. A hazmat team was called to clean up fuel that leaked from one of the vehicles.
These "move over" laws are in place to help prevent accidents like this. Everyone with these emergency services, from the police to the tow trucks, put their lives at risk to help those in need. The secondary accidents were caused by drivers who were either distracted or otherwise failed to react to what was going on in front of them. Everyone here is lucky that no one was killed. That isn't always the case.
Related Video: