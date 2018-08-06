NASCAR CEO arrested for DUI, oxycodone possession

Brian France Sag Harbor, New York official arrest release. pic.twitter.com/sEbavAvzMe— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) August 6, 2018
The police report goes on to reveal that once France was arrested, the officer searched France's vehicle, and found oxycodone, a controlled substance, in the car. France was taken to jail for the night and released the following morning after an arraignment.
It appears this isn't the first time Brian France has had a potential DUI run-in. Back in 2006, France was reported to have hit a car and a tree in a Daytona Beach parking lot with a witness saying he was wreckless and struggled to get out of his car. He wasn't given a DUI, though, according to a Daytona Beach News Journal story at the time, because officers weren't able to confront France until he had returned to his house and wasn't driving anymore. Since this latest incident did happen on the road, we suspect France won't get off without some level of punishment this time.
