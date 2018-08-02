This electric bike fits in your backpack

The $999 Smarcircle s1 is a foldable e-bike that's small enough to fit into a backpack. It folds in just five simple steps and is easily transportable, weighing 15.4 lbs.



Transcript: This bike fits in your backpack. The Smarcircle s1 is a foldable e-bike that's small enough to fit into a backpack. It folds in 5 simple steps. It has a carbon fiber frame And weighs 15.4 lbs. It can carry up to 220 pounds with a top speed of 12.4 mph. You can use the handlebar to control speed and you can monitor speed on the Smarcircle app. The app also allows you to lock and unlock the e-bike, adjust the light, and monitor battery life. The Smarcircle goes for $999.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.