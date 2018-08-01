Now you can live your dream of using a treadmill while also riding a bike

A treadmill on wheels is the best way to describe the Lopifit electric bike. It takes riders up to 50 miles of total travel distance per charge. The price is $2,895.



Transcript: Lopifit is an electric treadmill bike. It has an average walking pace of 3 mph and riders can achieve speeds up to 20 mph with 50 miles of total travel distance per charge. Lopifit is propelled by a 350w motor. It has 5 gears to adjust to the rider's comfort. Lopifit is manufactured in the Netherlands, which some call the bike capital of the world. Comes in 4 colors: blue, red, black, and green the bike is priced at $2,895.

