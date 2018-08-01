Trailer for new Paul Walker documentary released

Paul Walker is one of the most recognizable figures among car enthusiasts. His death in 2013 while riding in the passenger seat of a Porsche Carrera GT was a tragedy. Later this month, the Paramount Network will release a new documentary on his life, dubbed "I Am Paul Walker." The trailer for the doc shows interviews with various family and cast members and plenty of footage of Walker behind the wheel.
Walker was a huge car enthusiast and is mostly known for starring in seven movies in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, the final one released posthumously. The documentary is part of the Paramount Network's "I Am" series. Other episodes include "I Am Heath Ledger," "I Am Dale Earnhardt" and "I Am Steve McQueen." Walker's episode airs on Aug. 11.
