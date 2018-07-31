2019 Ford Ranger to get blind-spot detection for trailers, too

Ford is adding a neat bit of utility to the upcoming 2019 Ranger when it goes on sale later this year. The all-new midsize pickup will be offered with a Blind Spot Information System radar capable of monitoring blind spots behind a trailer when you're towing one.
The technology works through radar located in the truck's taillights and notifies the driver of the presence of vehicles in the truck's blind spots until they pass, through a light on the side rearview mirror. Drivers can store up to three trailer profiles and lengths to let the radar know how far back to monitor.
It'll be standard on the 2019 Ford Ranger XLT and Lariat and presumably an option on some of the other seven trim levels.
Ford announced last year it was bringing the Ranger, which has been sold in 180 markets since 2011, back to the U.S. It will get a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four, a variant of the engine powering the Ford Focus RS and Ford Mustang EcoBoost, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed by GM.
Still no word on torque, horsepower, towing capacity or how much the truck will cost, but we've seen the trim configurations and available colors.
Related Video:
The technology works through radar located in the truck's taillights and notifies the driver of the presence of vehicles in the truck's blind spots until they pass, through a light on the side rearview mirror. Drivers can store up to three trailer profiles and lengths to let the radar know how far back to monitor.
It'll be standard on the 2019 Ford Ranger XLT and Lariat and presumably an option on some of the other seven trim levels.
Ford announced last year it was bringing the Ranger, which has been sold in 180 markets since 2011, back to the U.S. It will get a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four, a variant of the engine powering the Ford Focus RS and Ford Mustang EcoBoost, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed by GM.
Still no word on torque, horsepower, towing capacity or how much the truck will cost, but we've seen the trim configurations and available colors.
Related Video: