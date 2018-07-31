2018 Mazda 6 gains Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in September

When we did our midsize sedan comparison test, only one of the three cars came equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android. That was the Honda Accord. However, had we waited a bit, the 2018 Mazda 6 also would've included these increasingly common and now widely expected smartphone connection features.
Though the addition was previously announced, Mazda made it official that upgrades will start in September. All but the base 2018 Mazda 6 Sport trim will receive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as no-cost dealer-installed upgrades. That includes 2018 model year cars that have already been sold. So, if you should have already purchased a Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve or Signature, make an appointment at the dealer in a month and it'll upgrade the infotainment system to not only include the Apple and Android software but also the latest Mazda Connect software and a more powerful, faster-charging 2.1-amp USB port.
The 6 is the first 2018 Mazda to receive this upgrade, be it when purchased or as a retroactive add. We have reached out to Mazda to find out if other Mazda models could be so-upgraded in the future. We will update this story as we get more information.
