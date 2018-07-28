What is an acquisition fee?

This is part of a series breaking down all the terms you need to know if you're buying a new or used car from a dealership. Check out the rest of the series at our Car Buyer's Glossary.
There are two ways to think of the acquisition fee the dealer will charge you to set up your lease. It can be a legitimate way to compensate the dealer for taking the time to verify your credit and insurance before extending the lease to you. Or it can be a hidden profit center, drastically marked up, and blindly paid by unwitting buyers.
Which sort of acquisition fee will you pay when you go to the dealer? That's up to you. The fee can range from several hundred to upwards of a thousand dollars, and it's not often disclosed up front as part of the negotiations about the lease. It's generally treated by the dealer like a fixed fee that everyone has to pay, like taxes, and comes up at the end of the process.
It doesn't have to be like that. For one, you can compare the acquisition fee at similar nearby dealers. If the dealer you were planning on going to has a much higher fee, maybe you should go to another one or ask the dealer to reduce the fee.
You can also try to negotiate the fee. It obviously doesn't cost a dealer $500 in time or costs to run your credit. That process takes just a few minutes. Note that some dealers refuse to negotiate these fees.
The third technique is to negotiate to reduce the vehicle price – in lease language, the vehicle price is called the capitalized cost or "cap cost". You will want to do that anyways, but think about the various fees the dealer will charge you, and try to offset them with a lower cap cost. Because at the end of the day, you're paying the price for everything. Whether you reduce a fee, or reduce the cap cost, it doesn't matter to your bottom line.
